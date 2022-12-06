Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $8,035,682.97 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $8,035,682.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,564,814 shares in the company, valued at $45,395,254.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $654,205.32.

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 737,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $60,666,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

