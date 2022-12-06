Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.63 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.63 million and $2.50 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

