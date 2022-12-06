Verge (XVG) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $550,372.37 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,070.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00467841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00114616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00842820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00657702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00243416 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

