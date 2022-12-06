Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.76 ($0.13), with a volume of 15446947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.39. The stock has a market cap of £20.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Versarien

(Get Rating)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

