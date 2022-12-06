Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $45,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 114.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 34,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,527. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $171.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.