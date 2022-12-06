Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Block comprises about 3.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Block by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Block by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Block by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $6,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,736 shares of company stock worth $25,112,960. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 37,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,730,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $195.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

