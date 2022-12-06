Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.36 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $21,836,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,316,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,594. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

