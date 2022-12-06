Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New $666,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 885.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 528,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 4.2 %

SI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 59,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $173.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile



Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

