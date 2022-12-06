Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,571 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.3% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 47.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 16,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,343. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.