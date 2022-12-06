Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

VSAT stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

