Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
