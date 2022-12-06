Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after buying an additional 218,162 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.