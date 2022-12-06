Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 8.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 38,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,870,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Vimeo by 252.3% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 526,719.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 1,446,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

