Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 8.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 38,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,870,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Vimeo Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $642.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
