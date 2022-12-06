Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.64. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VORB shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Orbit in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the third quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

