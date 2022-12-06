Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.