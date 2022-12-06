Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

