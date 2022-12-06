Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCVGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Dividend History for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.