Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE V opened at $213.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

