Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.36

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $21.70. Vitru shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 141 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on VTRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Vitru Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $627.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
