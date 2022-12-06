Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.36

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $21.70. Vitru shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 141 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $627.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vitru

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 14.2% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

