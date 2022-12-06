Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $31,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,588,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,247,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

GPC opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

