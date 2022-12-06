Voya Investment Management LLC Has $36.38 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CF Industries worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

