Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,623 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 885,056 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Halliburton worth $39,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $677,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

