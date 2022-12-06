Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Shares of WMT opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

