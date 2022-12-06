Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

