Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Wayfair worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

W traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 26,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,701. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

