Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,762 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 6.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 137,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.06. 3,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,839. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

