Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $138.00.

11/14/2022 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $135.00.

10/20/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

