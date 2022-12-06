Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.23.

UiPath stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $2,871,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 21.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

