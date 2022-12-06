White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $883.24 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.97. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

