White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

