White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 711.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

UJAN stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.