White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

