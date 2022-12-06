WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0557 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.47 million and $701,382.61 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00467401 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018411 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

