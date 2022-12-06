Wick Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wick Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.00 and its 200 day moving average is $228.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

