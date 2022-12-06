WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.67

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $854.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.38 million. WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $591,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.