Williams Financial LLC Invests $10.56 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,620. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

