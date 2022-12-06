Williams Financial LLC Purchases 61,011 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

