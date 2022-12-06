Williams Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Williams Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,739. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

