WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

