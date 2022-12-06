Winning Points Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.