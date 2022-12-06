Wirtual Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $37,944.57 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00499961 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.91 or 0.30152983 BTC.

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

