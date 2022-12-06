WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,288 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $52,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in WNS by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 18.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 146,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,950,000 after purchasing an additional 106,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. 81,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,852. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

