Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at TheStreet

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward Trading Down 1.1 %

WWD opened at $96.30 on Friday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

