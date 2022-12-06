Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $287.71 or 0.01694832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $63.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $971.65 or 0.05717968 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00499303 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30106806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,808,167 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

