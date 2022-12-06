XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.11 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004239 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $50.11 million and approximately $775,141.01 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,446,192 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

