Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YELP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 61.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Yelp by 376.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Yelp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Yelp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $1,168,608 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.