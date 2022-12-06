Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 13,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,002,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Specifically, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Yext by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $635,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 29.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

