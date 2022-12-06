Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 62,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,418,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $86,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yum China by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

