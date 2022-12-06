Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) CEO Richard Peters Sells 10,890 Shares

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTXGet Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $18,404.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of YMTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 395,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,445. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

