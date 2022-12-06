Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00004207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $79.37 million and $69,901.19 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

