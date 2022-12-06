Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
