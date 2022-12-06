Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.