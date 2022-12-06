Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $332.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

